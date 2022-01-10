The College Football World Reacts to the News of Playoff Expansion

The College Football World Reacts to the Expansion of the Playoffs

Everyone seems to want to expand the College Football Playoff, but it doesn’t appear that it will happen anytime soon.

On Monday, the committee for the College Football Playoff met to try to finalize expansion plans.

The committee, however, was unable to reach a consensus.

Bob Bowlsby said, “We didn’t even get close.”

“I’m not pleased with myself.”

College Football World Reacts To Playoff Expansion News

Bob Bowlsby on the Playoff not expanding: “We didn’t even get close. And “we have a lot of work to do.” And “I am disappointed.” And “We have entrenched issues.” — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 10, 2022