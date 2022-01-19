The College Football World Reacts To The News Of Stetson Bennett

The College Football World Reacts To The News About Stetson Bennett

Stetson Bennett, Georgia’s quarterback, just led the Bulldogs to their first national championship in 40 years.

In 2022, he’ll try to lead them to a second championship.

Bennett announced on Wednesday that he will return to Georgia for his fifth year of eligibility.

However, his long-term prospects may be jeopardized as a result of his decision.

Bennett’s NFL draft stock is probably as high as it will ever be.

Without a national title win in 2022, it will be difficult for him to help rather than hurt his stock.

Speaking of the national championship, Georgia will have a lot of new starters next year, particularly on defense.

Even some of college football’s best quarterbacks have failed to win back-to-back national championships.

Fans are well aware of this, but Bennett’s return to Georgia’s starting lineup in 2022 is welcome news:

College Football World Reacts To Stetson Bennett News

College Football World Reacts To Stetson Bennett News

Bennett is BACK https://t.co/1sMzbDz5PK — Reese Furlow (@ReeseFurlow) January 19, 2022

I would of gone out on top but good for him https://t.co/mmlWSJlxv6 — The Jboy Show (@thejboyshow) January 19, 2022

Well, alrighty then! Let’s add to that trophy case, Mailman! https://t.co/wBpuZeaZx5 — Chris Davis 🌎🌩 (@chris624wx) January 19, 2022