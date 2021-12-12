The College Football World Reacts to the News of Will Muschamp

Will Muschamp is expected to be promoted.

On Saturday, Georgia’s football program announced that defensive coordinator Dan Lanning will leave to take over as head coach at Oregon.

On Friday, Lanning was mentioned as a candidate for the Oregon job for the first time.

He’s since confirmed the news, and he’ll be leaving the Bulldogs after the College Football Playoff to join the Ducks.

Muschamp is expected to be promoted as a result of this.

The Bulldogs’ new co-defensive coordinator will be the former Florida and South Carolina head coach.

Dan Lanning will stay with Georgia through the Playoffs, and then Glenn Schumann and Will Muschamp will become co-defensive coordinators. Per Kirby Smart statement. — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) December 11, 2021