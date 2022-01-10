The College Football World Reacts To The News That USC Will Transfer

The College Football World Reacts to the News of USC’s Transfer

Jaxson Dart showed all the signs of being USC’s next great quarterback this past season.

The Trojans then hired Lincoln Riley.

Everything changed after that.

Caleb Williams is reportedly on his way to USC after Dart has reportedly entered the transfer portal.

College Football World Reacts To USC Transfer News

USC QB Jaxson Dart has entered the transfer portal, @on3sports has learnedhttps://t.co/St4ensmRGU — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 10, 2022

Caleb Williams going to end up at USC isn’t he? Lol. https://t.co/GRyxafyHD6 — Zach (@zdacosta1) January 10, 2022

Caleb Williams following Riley after all it seems. https://t.co/CnkwUIcMkk — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) January 10, 2022

This is the biggest indication that Caleb Williams will be headed to USC without saying it Why else would Dart leave? https://t.co/8fUsszgzjL — Mike Mayer (@offthemike28) January 10, 2022