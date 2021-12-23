The College Football World Reacts to the Replacement of the Gator Bowl

Rutgers benefits from Texas A&M’s loss.

Today, the Scarlet Knights accepted a bid to the Gator Bowl to replace the COVID-affected Aggies.

Despite finishing below.500 in the regular season, Rutgers was selected to fill in for Texas A&M because it had the highest Academic Progress Rate (APR) of the 5-7 teams.

After the Aggies backed out, the Scarlet Knights were the first team to be invited, which they gladly accepted.

This isn’t how Greg Schiano envisioned Rutgers returning to a bowl game, but the program isn’t going to pass up this opportunity.

Surprisingly, this will be the most prestigious bowl game in which RU has ever competed, and they only qualified by chance.

Rutgers’ official announcement that it would be playing in Jacksonville this afternoon sparked a flood of responses from across the college football world.

Wake Forest projected a 13-point favorite vs. Rutgers in Gator Bowl according to @_Collin1 power ratings https://t.co/uzatns8iKp — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 23, 2021

Personally, I love that APR/academics are used as a tiebreaker to get 5-7 teams into bowls. It’s an imperfect metric, but it’s a good incentive/reward for academics to matter. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) December 23, 2021

From a former bowling coach, let’s go! 🪓 https://t.co/0YUp2RHddM — Sean Gleeson (@Coach__Gleeson) December 23, 2021

A hype video for a 5-7 replacement bowl team. Nothing like college football https://t.co/nqRZdBWbZ3 — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) December 23, 2021

I would be much more interested in the Gator Bowl if the available A&M players joined forces with Rutgers to form a TEXAS-NEW JERSEY SUPERTEAM. — Greg Tepper (@Tepper) December 23, 2021

While the details are not finalized, don’t expect Rutgers/ Big Ten to get the full bowl payout. https://t.co/UXaTDKhlM7 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 23, 2021