The College Football World Reacts to the Replacement of the Gator Bowl

Sports

Rutgers benefits from Texas A&M’s loss.

Today, the Scarlet Knights accepted a bid to the Gator Bowl to replace the COVID-affected Aggies.

Despite finishing below.500 in the regular season, Rutgers was selected to fill in for Texas A&M because it had the highest Academic Progress Rate (APR) of the 5-7 teams.

After the Aggies backed out, the Scarlet Knights were the first team to be invited, which they gladly accepted.

This isn’t how Greg Schiano envisioned Rutgers returning to a bowl game, but the program isn’t going to pass up this opportunity.

Surprisingly, this will be the most prestigious bowl game in which RU has ever competed, and they only qualified by chance.

Rutgers’ official announcement that it would be playing in Jacksonville this afternoon sparked a flood of responses from across the college football world.

