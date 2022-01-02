The College Football World Reacts to the Return of the Rose Bowl

The College Football World Reacts to the Rose Bowl’s Epic Comeback

In the first half of today’s Rose Bowl, Utah kick returner Britain Covey had the most electrifying play of the day.

After Ohio State scored a touchdown to cut Utah’s lead to 21-14, the fifth-year senior received the kickoff and ran it all the way to the end zone with a series of incredible jukes and cuts.

Take a look at this 97-yard return:

College Football World Reacts To Epic Rose Bowl Kickoff Return

BRITAIN COVEY HOUSE CALL This Rose Bowl is insane 🌹 #CFB pic.twitter.com/6BtnRAgBN2 — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) January 1, 2022

Britain Covey’s first game in college was Jim Harbaugh’s first game in Michigan. He led Utah in receiving that day. Britain Covey could start his career with a win against Michigan and end it with a win against Ohio State. — Avinash Kunnath (@avinashkunnath) January 1, 2022