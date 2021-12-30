The College Football World Reacts to the Surprising Transfer News Announced on Thursday

The College Football World Reacts To Thursday’s Surprising Transfer Report

This is something you don’t see every day, to be sure.

Michael Graham, the son of Hawaii head coach Todd Graham, has applied to transfer to the NCAA.

Graham has entered the transfer portal, according to 247Sports.

Because Graham’s father is the head coach of Hawaii’s football team, this decision has sparked a lot of speculation.

Todd Graham was accused earlier this month of “killing his players’ love and passion for football,” according to a report from SFGATE, and many of Hawaii’s players want him fired.

Now that Michael Graham has entered the transfer portal, it’s time to start thinking about Hawaii’s football team’s future.

One fan responded, “Can you imagine your own some transferring from your program? Just shows how bad it is in Hawaii right now.”

Can you imagine your own some transferring from your program? Just shows how bad it is in Hawaii right now. https://t.co/N1XHGIUoPt — Buck Off (@buckoffpod) December 30, 2021

When the coaches own son wants to get TF away from the team…👀 https://t.co/I1NYPDhABq — Lauren Joffe (@thespinzone) December 30, 2021

how do you lose your own son to the transfer portal 💀 https://t.co/hbwfqyOkkD — pac-12 enjoyer :/ (@equitybruin) December 30, 2021