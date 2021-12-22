Trending
Infosurhoy

The College Football World Reacts To The Texas A&M University News

0
By on Sports

The College Football World Reacts To The Texas A&M University News

Due to a COVID-19 outbreak, Texas A&M University was forced to cancel its Gator Bowl appearance on Wednesday.

“[The] Aggies don’t have enough available players,” writes Sports Illustrated college football writer Ross Dellenger.

He added, “Gator is looking for a replacement bowl team.”

“However, that is only possible if another bowl is impacted.”

College Football World Reacts To Texas AandM News

College Football World Reacts To Texas A&M News

Comments are closed.