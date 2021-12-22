The College Football World Reacts To The Texas A&M University News

Due to a COVID-19 outbreak, Texas A&M University was forced to cancel its Gator Bowl appearance on Wednesday.

“[The] Aggies don’t have enough available players,” writes Sports Illustrated college football writer Ross Dellenger.

He added, “Gator is looking for a replacement bowl team.”

“However, that is only possible if another bowl is impacted.”

Because of a COVID outbreak, Texas A&M is unable to play in the Gator Bowl, sources tell @SINow. Aggies don’t have enough available players. Gator is searching for a replacement bowl team, sources say, but the only way that’s possible is if another bowl is impacted. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 22, 2021

No bowl for A&M this year, as expected https://t.co/9xtlG7vNJB — 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) December 22, 2021

I really hope this isn’t the start of a trend. https://t.co/h0lX3z6J3X — Andrew Hammond (@ahammFreePress) December 22, 2021

not surprising but still disappointing https://t.co/ZCfVNsLwvB — Jared (@22jareds) December 22, 2021

Oh man. Really thought we might get through bowl season without a cancellation. https://t.co/D2O0Ik2iIK — Phillip (@OKTXARPoke) December 22, 2021

I was *just* thinking about how lucky CFB had been timing-wise with its calendar and clearly I am a moron. https://t.co/PgZqcD7cIP — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) December 22, 2021