The College Football World Reacts To The Texas A&M University News
Due to a COVID-19 outbreak, Texas A&M University was forced to cancel its Gator Bowl appearance on Wednesday.
“[The] Aggies don’t have enough available players,” writes Sports Illustrated college football writer Ross Dellenger.
He added, “Gator is looking for a replacement bowl team.”
“However, that is only possible if another bowl is impacted.”
— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 22, 2021
