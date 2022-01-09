The College Football World Reacts To The Top 10 Preseason Rankings
On Saturday, longtime college football analyst Joel Klatt released his way-too-early 2022 college football preseason top ten rankings.
With his preseason top 10 picks, which he shared on social media, the FOX college football analyst made a splash.
Klatt’s top ten are as follows:
With lots of variables (transfers) to come here is a WAY-TOO-EARLY CFB 2022 top 10
1) @AlabamaFTBL
2) @OhioStateFB
3) @GeorgiaFootball
4) @AggieFootball
5) @UMichFootball
6) @ClemsonFB
7) @RazorbackFB
8) @Utah_Football
9) @NDFootball
10) @WakeFB
— Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) January 8, 2022