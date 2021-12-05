The College Football World Reacts To The Video Of Brian Kelly’s Daughter

The College Football Community Reacts to Brian Kelly’s Daughter’s Video

While Brian Kelly has officially transferred to LSU, his daughter is required to remain at Notre Dame in South Bend.

On Saturday, Kelly’s daughter’s TikTok video went viral on social media.

Kelly’s daughter joked in the video about having to stay at Notre Dame while her father had already left for LSU. Kelly’s daughter joked that she’ll probably be booed in class going forward.

“When you still have five months until you graduate from Notre Dame, but your father has already left for LSU,” she wrote on TikTok.

College Football World Reacts To Brian Kelly Daughter Video

Brian Kelly’s daughter Grace on Tik Tok. pic.twitter.com/RlbXwgo1QX — Ben Coil (@CometCoil) December 4, 2021