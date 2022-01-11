Trending
Infosurhoy

The College Football World Reacts to the Video of Nick Saban’s Press Conference

0
By on Sports

The College Football Community Reacts To Nick Saban’s Press Conference

During the postgame press conference of Monday’s National Championship, Alabama head coach Nick Saban had a wonderful moment.

Saban sat Bryce Young and Will Anderson down as they were about to leave and made a heartfelt statement about how proud he was of them.

“I’d like to say something,” Saban expressed his desire to speak.

“These two guys up here aren’t defined by a single sport.”

All year, these guys performed admirably for us.

They’re great competitors and team leaders.

They were also crucial to the team’s success, and we would not be where we are today if it weren’t for them.

They both accept responsibility for the loss, but they both contributed in a positive way to give the team a chance to win.

I just want to express my gratitude and let everyone know how proud I am of these two gentlemen.”

College Football World Reacts To Nick Saban Press Conference Video

College Football World Reacts To Nick Saban Press Conference Video

Comments are closed.