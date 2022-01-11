The College Football World Reacts to the Video of Nick Saban’s Press Conference

The College Football Community Reacts To Nick Saban’s Press Conference

During the postgame press conference of Monday’s National Championship, Alabama head coach Nick Saban had a wonderful moment.

Saban sat Bryce Young and Will Anderson down as they were about to leave and made a heartfelt statement about how proud he was of them.

“I’d like to say something,” Saban expressed his desire to speak.

“These two guys up here aren’t defined by a single sport.”

All year, these guys performed admirably for us.

They’re great competitors and team leaders.

They were also crucial to the team’s success, and we would not be where we are today if it weren’t for them.

They both accept responsibility for the loss, but they both contributed in a positive way to give the team a chance to win.

I just want to express my gratitude and let everyone know how proud I am of these two gentlemen.”

College Football World Reacts To Nick Saban Press Conference Video

College Football World Reacts To Nick Saban Press Conference Video

At the end of Bryce Young and Will Anderson’s press conference, Nick Saban stops them from getting up to say: “These two guys that are sitting up here, they’re not defined by one game.” He finishes by stating how proud he is of those two players. What it’s all about ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/VTeiaeDzeB — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 11, 2022

That’s why Coach Saban can recruit the best. https://t.co/c5G9RaMDVc — Warren Albert (@WarrenAlbert14) January 11, 2022

As a man, this is all we need. Simply recognition and understanding. When you do your best sometimes it isn’t enough, but a pat on the back can put it all behind. https://t.co/8hniyutG63 — MacAttack7593 (@MacAttack7593) January 11, 2022

This is a leader – what a class act. https://t.co/SuzPNs6Rgk — Kipton Bucey (@kipbucey) January 11, 2022

A truly remarkable and class moment by Coach Saban. True Papa Bear Coach for these men who left it all on the field. #CFBPlayoffhttps://t.co/tCktECiGPI — Bill Newman | Bill the Wine Guy (@billwine5) January 11, 2022

This. This is not only how a coach responds, but how a leader leads. Well done Coach Saban. https://t.co/YuOlWTClNj — mikeallers (@mikeallers1) January 11, 2022

I have a lot of respect for Saban, yes I cheer against #RollTide but you gotta respect the coach and team https://t.co/ny6g3vuWgc — Drew Bogs (@DrewBogs623) January 11, 2022