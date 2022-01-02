The College Football World Reacts To The Wild First Half Of The Rose Bowl

So far, the 2022 Rose Bowl has been a wild ride, and we’re only halfway through.

As each team trades blows with the other, Ohio State and Utah have combined for 56 points.

The Utes led 14-0 before the Buckeyes fought back and cut the deficit in half.

Utah made it 21-7 after that, and the teams traded blows for the rest of the game.

As of right now, Utah has the last laugh after Cameron Rising broke off a long touchdown run when OSU had numerous opportunities to make a play.

After Jax Smith-Njigba fumbled on his way to making it 35-28, Utah’s defense forced the first turnover of the game.

Based on their reactions on social media, the college football world is absolutely enamored with this game.

College Football World Reacts To Rose Bowl’s Wild First Half

There have now been FOUR TDs of 50 yards or longer in the past 128 seconds of game time. Unreal. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 1, 2022

I bet this is what it felt like to watch the UGA-Oklahoma Rose Bowl from home. Can’t look away. — John Frierson (@FriersonFiles) January 1, 2022

BOTH QBS GOING BONKERS IN THE ROSE BOWL 🚀 pic.twitter.com/XNU48mELlw — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 1, 2022

This Rose Bowl is bananas — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 1, 2022

BRITAIN COVEY HOUSE CALL This Rose Bowl is insane 🌹 #CFB pic.twitter.com/6BtnRAgBN2 — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) January 1, 2022

ROSE BOWL IS PISS DRUNK — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) January 1, 2022