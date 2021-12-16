The College Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer’s Announcement

Urban Meyer is under even more fire from the media as a result of an alleged incident involving his Jacksonville Jaguars.

And people are becoming irritated by the constant scrutiny.

Meyer allegedly kicked former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo during a practice and called him names, according to Lambo.

Meyer allegedly became “aggressive” with Lambo after he clapped back, according to Lambo.

While the incident, whether ill-intentioned or not, is unlikely to land Meyer in serious trouble, it is yet another drop in an increasingly full bucket of things that are going wrong in Jacksonville.

And it may be whittling away at any safety nets Dan Wolken of USA Today has if he leaves.

Each of these stories, according to Wolken, is reducing the number of college football programs Meyer might return to.

He doesn’t think Meyer will return at this point.

On Twitter, there’s a lot of agreement with Wolken’s sentiment:

