The College Sports World Reacts To The NCAA’s Announcement On Wednesday

According to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, the NCAA is making significant changes to their COVID-19 protocols.

According to Dellenger’s latest report, the NCAA is changing the definition of a “fully vaccinated” student-athlete to include those who have received the booster shot.

That is, if the student-athlete qualifies for the booster.

This report has elicited a wide range of responses.

One person said, “That’s good.”

“I am an NCAA soccer referee, and I am grateful that the NCAA protects me from infection from the athletes with whom I work.”

(By the way, they want me to get boosted as well.)

I’m on board with that.) It’s nice to see something positive about the NCAA in this place.”

