The Conference Bowl Records were updated following the CFB Playoff Games.

The Conference Bowl Records have been updated after the CFB Playoff Games.

The SEC went 0-3 in bowl games just a few days ago.

Over the last 72 hours, the record has shifted dramatically.

For starters, South Carolina won the Duke Mayo Bowl against North Carolina.

The SEC then put on a show in the College Football Playoff, demonstrating its dominance.

The Cotton Bowl Classic saw Alabama defeat Cincinnati.

After that game, Georgia thrashed Michigan in the Orange Bowl.

Despite the fact that the Mountain West still has the best record of any conference this bowl season, the SEC has quickly climbed the rankings thanks to three crucial victories.

With a 5-2 record, the Big Ten is one of the better conferences, but Michigan’s loss to Georgia hurts.

Here are the most recent bowl record standings: