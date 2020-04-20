The controversial party of Cristiano who did not respect the state of emergency in Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo’s last party in Funchal has once again sparked controversy, as a video has been released in which the entire “Aveiro clan” celebrates the birthday of Alicia, the player’s niece, in a state of emergency in Portugal.

In Madeira, as in continental Portugal, they maintain a state of emergency and citizens have a “duty of obligatory recollection” at home, so, a priori, they must maintain social distance.

A family birthday! Alicia Aveiro, niece of Cristiano Ronaldo turned years and Juventus was present. The party was held in CR7’s sister’s apartment, where it is full of pictures with photos, portraits and T-shirts. pic.twitter.com/Cwl38WHus7 – SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) April 18, 2020

However, in the video released by Ronaldo’s family there are at least 18 people, including the footballer’s own mother, Dolores Aveiro, who suffered a stroke (CVA) on March 3.

Ronaldo’s own niece published on her Instagram account, after the celebration, that “when the family is quarantined, you can celebrate the birthday very well.”

Ronaldo arrived in Funchal, along with his partner Georgina and their children, on March 9, when the Italian championship was suspended. .