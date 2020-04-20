The controversial party of Cristiano who did not respect the state of emergency in Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo’s last party in Funchal has once again sparked controversy, as a video has been released in which the entire “Aveiro clan” celebrates the birthday of Alicia, the player’s niece, in a state of emergency in Portugal.

In Madeira, as in continental Portugal, they maintain a state of emergency and citizens have a “duty of obligatory recollection” at home, so, a priori, they must maintain social distance.

However, in the video released by Ronaldo’s family there are at least 18 people, including the footballer’s own mother, Dolores Aveiro, who suffered a stroke (CVA) on March 3.

Ronaldo’s own niece published on her Instagram account, after the celebration, that “when the family is quarantined, you can celebrate the birthday very well.”

Ronaldo arrived in Funchal, along with his partner Georgina and their children, on March 9, when the Italian championship was suspended. .

