The controversial quarantine to the letter of Valencia

In the outskirts of Mestalla, fans normally took the game of the coronavirus, as some called yesterday’s Valencia-Betis: «The control measures have been overstated. We will hug, love and kisses. Everything as always », Valencia fans explained. “We asked for a coronavirus in the bar and they told us that there was no …”, they had Betis fans as they drank something on a terrace in the moments before the duel. «Nor are we going to wear a mask. That only in Sánchez Pizjuán … », they added jokingly.

Mestalla yesterday presented an entry of 37,418 fans on a capacity of 48,000, the lowest attendance of the season, but the reasons seemed more sporty than health, with a Valencia that was on track for a month without winning. No one was seen wearing a mask between the stands of the feud ché, nor was there any mention through chants or banners. As in any other game, Valencia fans went to see their team win, and so it happened, cutting the bad streak.

Despite the great Betis match, which collected half a dozen clear opportunities and practiced attractive football, Celades were more blunt against goal thanks to the goals of Gameiro and Parejo. Loren’s goal in 93 only made up a defeat that leaves Rubí on the verge of dismissal, and Betis closer to the decline than European positions, with Real Madrid and Sevilla as next rivals: «I have no reproach to my players . I will continue fighting to reverse this situation, ”said the coach Verdiblanco. “We have to correct the mistakes because they are killing us,” Channels reflected.

The Betis player, along with Rubí himself, were the only two protagonists of the party who gave public explanations after it. In Valencia, neither before nor after there was any contact of the players or the coaching staff with the media. Neither flash interview, nor press conference or mixed zone, extreme measures taken after knowing the case of Kike Mateu, a journalist who performs the day to day of Valencia, who traveled to Milan to cover the Champions League match against Atalanta, and Three days ago Coronavirus was diagnosed.

In fact, even non-summoned players, who usually follow the game from the presidential box, went to a private box of Peter Lim, owner of the club, to avoid being in the crowd and away from journalists. Some measures, for many disproportionate, that Valencia justifies by the recommendations of Ana Barceló, the Minister of Health of the Generalitat Valenciana, and that could be expanded in the face of the return of Champions against Atalanta within ten days. A la carte quarantine. .