The cop who can ruin his life for the death of Kobe Bryant

The death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gigi and nine other people can cost a Los Angeles policeman a lot. According to ‘Los Angeles Times’, a rookie agent belonging to the County of the Californian city would have taken the unfortunate action of photographing the bodies of the victims in the same place of the accident. But his negligent decision would have gone further by spreading and displaying these photographs.

This is revealed by the TMZ portal, which announced the death of the NBA star. According to this American media, the police officer wanted to “seduce a girl in a cocktail bar by showing her the photos taken”, a conversation that one of the local workers heard and told the Lost Hills Sheriff, in charge of the case: “We are investigating the issue and we have no further comments to make at this time, ”said a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

If the facts were confirmed, the punishment the police could face would be life imprisonment. Spending the rest of his life in jail for stupidity that can ruin him forever. .