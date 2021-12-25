The coronavirus has been discovered in Steven Gerrard, the manager of Aston Villa.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Gerrard, the 41-year-old English head coach, will miss Chelsea and Leeds United fixtures due to illness.

The coronavirus has infected Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard, the English Premier League club announced on Saturday.

“Aston Villa can confirm that Head Coach Steven Gerrard will be unable to attend our next two Premier League matches against Chelsea and Leeds United as he will be isolating following a positive COVID-19 test,” the club said on Twitter.

Aston Villa’s league match against Burnley has been postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak in the team, according to a statement.

Gerrard, 41, led Rangers to the Scottish Premiership in 2021.

In November, he was named the new head coach of Aston Villa.