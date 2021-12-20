The council of Glasgow has announced the final dates for Christmas bin collection in 2021.

Due to the fact that Christmas Day falls on a Saturday this year, Glasgow’s bin collection dates will change over the holiday season, and the public is asked to keep the new dates in mind.

As your bins begin to fill up with boxes, food packaging, and shredded wrapping paper over the holidays, it’s important to know when Glasgow City Council’s bin men will arrive.

According to Zero Waste Scotland, Scots use upwards of 19,000 miles of wrapping paper at Christmas, with nearly 50,000 tonnes of food and drink expected to be thrown away during December – and that’s a lot of waste to be stuck with if you’ve forgotten your Christmas and New Year bin collection dates.

Because your regular bin collection schedule will be disrupted during the holiday season, it’s a good idea to pencil in the new dates before the big day – especially since both Christmas Day and New Year’s Day will fall on Saturdays in 2021.

There will be no bin collections on Saturday, December 25 and Saturday, January 1 in Glasgow, and new bin collection dates may change if severe weather occurs in the coming weeks.

The following are the Christmas and New Year’s bin collection dates for Glasgow City Council:

You can take bulk or excess waste to any of the recycling centers listed below during the busy holiday season.

Open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (last entry at 5.45 p.m.) – all centres are closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day.