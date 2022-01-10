The court hearing of Novak Djokovic has been hacked, with a PORN video being shown just moments before the judge rules on whether he can enter Australia.

The court hearing of Novak Djokovic has been hacked, with a PORN video being shown just moments before the judge decides whether he can enter Australia.

It comes after reports that the tennis star was arrested following his anti-vax court victory, when his supporters clashed with cops who used pepper spray to keep them in check.

The public was able to watch the court hearing live online, which was conducted virtually through links between the judge’s office, the government’s lawyers, and Djokovic’s lawyers.

Some people, however, were able to hack the links and stream porn and music as a result.

The legal proceedings began on Monday at 10 a.m., when Djokovic’s attorneys presented their case to Judge Anthony Kelly.

As the live feed grew in popularity, the system crashed a few times.

Journalists who clicked on a court-provided Microsoft Teams link that had expired just moments before the process began came across pornographic images and music.

Emily Benammar, News Corporation’s head of digital sports, tweeted, “Porn: The one thing this whole Djokovic saga had been missing.”

“While there is a public broadcast, there is an old teams link for the Djokovic case that is still working, and the court official is gone after having trouble with mute all,” Australian journalist Sarah Dankert explained.

“We’ve had techno blasting, giggling, shouting, and someone is just saying Nole in a pained voice over and over.”

The link, which had been widely shared on social media days before the hearing, appears to have been hacked.

The process was interrupted at one point when a user joined and said, “We’re in,” prompting Judge Kelly to ask the audience to turn off their microphones.

The judge ruled that the government’s decision to cancel his visa was “irrational,” and ordered them to pay his legal fees.

“I’m pleased and grateful that the Judge overturned my visa cancellation,” Djokovic tweeted.

“Despite everything that has happened, I intend to stay and compete at the Australian Open.

I traveled here to perform at one of our most important events in front of our adoring fans.”

Following a six-hour stand-off at Melbourne’s Tullamarine Airport, the Serbian nine-time Down Under winner was given his marching orders.

He had been granted a vaccine exemption to compete before his visa was abruptly revoked, according to his lawyers, because he contracted Covid-19 in December.

He was then detained, despite his pleas for him to be moved to a more opulent location with a tennis court and for his private chef to prepare vegan meals, both of which were denied.

Australians have slammed the ace.

