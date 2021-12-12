The Covid outbreak at Manchester United has cast doubt on the Brentford match.

The Covid outbreak at Manchester United has cast doubt on the match against Brentford.

Rangnick’s team has five games between now and January 10th, the first of which is against Brentford on Tuesday.

The entire group that traveled to Norwich for United’s Premier League match on Saturday tested negative for coronavirus, according to my sources.

However, among players and staff who stayed in Manchester, a small number of positive lateral flow tests were reported.

Before the start of training on Sunday, those players were sent home, leaving the rest of the players to participate in outdoor or individual non-contact sessions.

The Premier League has been notified, and it is unclear whether the club will be able to play newly promoted Brentford on Tuesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty gave United a 1-0 victory at Carrow Road.

Since Ralf Rangnick took over as manager, they have gone undefeated.

Football matches are once again being affected by the virus as a result of the new Omicron variant, which has led to the government tightening restrictions to combat COVID-19.

Spurs’ last two games – a Europa League match against Rennes and a Premier League trip to Brighton – have been postponed after 13 positive cases among players and staff were discovered last week.

Following an outbreak in the QPR camp, Monday’s Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Sheffield United has been postponed.

Between now and United’s FA Cup third-round match against Aston Villa on January 10, the Red Devils have five games on the schedule.

After Brentford, they’ll play Brighton, Newcastle, and Burnley before the New Year, with a home match against Wolves on January 3rd.

