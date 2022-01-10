The Cowboys’ 2022 Rivals Have Been Announced

After a disappointing 2020 season, the Dallas Cowboys won the NFC East and advanced to the playoffs in 2021.

The division champions will now face the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round.

The Cowboys have high expectations for this season’s outcome, but their prospects for next year are just as promising.

The team’s opponents for the new season were revealed on Monday, which heightened anticipation for the 2022 campaign.

The Cowboys have an intriguing schedule ahead of them next season, with several intriguing matchups outside of the division.

Dallas will host Chicago, Cincinnati, Tampa Bay, Indianapolis, Detroit, and Houston next season, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Following that, the Cowboys will travel to face the Jaguars, Packers, Rams, Titans, and Vikings.

Dallas will play two games against each of its NFC rivals, Washington, Philadelphia, and the New York Giants, to make up for the rest of their schedule.

