The Cowboys-49ers game on CBS drew massive ratings.

The Cowboys-49ers game on CBS received massive ratings.

During the Cowboys–49ers playoff game on Sunday, CBS demonstrated the ratings potential of broadcasting the NFL on two different networks.

And the results are undeniable.

CBS Sports PR announced on Wednesday that the game’s broadcast on CBS and Nickelodeon was the most-watched Wild Card game in the previous seven years.

The two networks had a combined audience of 41.496 million viewers, up 35% from the previous year.

At its peak, 50.229 million simultaneous viewers tuned in to watch the game’s tense conclusion.

The 49ers won 23-17, becoming the first away team to win on Wild Card Weekend.

The game was CBS’s most-watched Wild Card matchup in the previous ten years.

It was also the network’s second-most-watched Wild Card game ever.

The game was the most streamed non-Super Bowl broadcast of all time on CBS’ streaming service, Paramount(plus).

