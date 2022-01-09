Trending
Infosurhoy

The Cowboys are currently being criticized by everyone.

0
By on Sports

Currently, everyone is saying the same thing about the Cowboys.

With 12 minutes left in the third quarter, the Dallas Cowboys have a two-score lead over the Philadelphia Eagles.

As a result, NFL fans are asking themselves the same question:

“What the hell is going on with the Cowboys’ starting offense?”

Everyone Is Saying Same Thing About The Cowboys Right Now

Everyone Is Saying Same Thing About The Cowboys Right Now

Comments are closed.