The Cowboys are currently being criticized by everyone.

Currently, everyone is saying the same thing about the Cowboys.
With 12 minutes left in the third quarter, the Dallas Cowboys have a two-score lead over the Philadelphia Eagles.
As a result, NFL fans are asking themselves the same question:
“What the hell is going on with the Cowboys’ starting offense?”
Everyone Is Saying Same Thing About The Cowboys Right Now
Everyone Is Saying Same Thing About The Cowboys Right Now
Why the heck is the Cowboys starting offense still out there?
— Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) January 9, 2022
That was NIIIICCCCEEEEE, @_CeeDeeThree❕
📺: #DALvsPHI on ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/frTavXBHIT
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) January 9, 2022