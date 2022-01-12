The Cowboys are encouraged by the news of Tony Pollard’s injury.

The Dallas Cowboys’ marquee players, Micah Parsons and Tyron Smith, aren’t the only ones returning for Wild Card Weekend.

Tony Pollard, the running back, is expected to play this Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

Pollard was a full participant in practice for the Cowboys on Wednesday.

That’s a good indication that he’ll be busy this weekend.

Since early December, Pollard has been dealing with a foot injury.

He played through the pain at first, but was given a week off in Week 18 to rest his foot.

The Cowboys will be able to rely heavily on their ground game if Pollard is active on Sunday.

When he’s in the lineup, he adds a nice change of pace to Mike McCarthy’s offense.

