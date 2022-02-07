The Cowboys are expected to hire a new assistant coach on Monday.

According to reports, the Cowboys will hire a new assistant coach on Monday.

According to ESPN’s Todd Archer and Field Yates, the Dallas Cowboys are expected to hire a new wide receivers coach.

Robert Prince, a wide receivers coach for the Houston Texans, is reportedly being pursued by Dallas.

After two seasons with the Cowboys, Adam Henry’s contract expires, and Prince will take over.

Prince, 56, was the wide receivers coach for the Detroit Lions from 2014 to 20.

During the 2020 season, he also served as the acting head coach for one game.

The Falcons, Jaguars, and Seahawks are among Prince’s other NFL teams.

