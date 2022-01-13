The Cowboys are reportedly close to finalizing a major front-office change.

The Dallas Cowboys may lose one or more assistant coaches this offseason, but they’re doing everything they can to keep their front office together.

The Cowboys are nearing a deal to keep Will McClay for the 2022 season, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

McClay is the Cowboys’ vice president of player personnel.

With several general manager vacancies throughout the league, Dallas is doing everything it can to prevent McClay from being hired by another team.

“Will McClay, the Cowboys’ VP of Player Personnel, is one of the top GM candidates who hasn’t gotten much attention,” Rapoport reported.

“From what I’ve heard, he’s expected to stay in Dallas, and the team is nearing a deal to keep him.”

The Cowboys will make a significant move.”

Cowboys fans are ecstatic.

