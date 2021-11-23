The Cowboys’ defense is about to get a major boost.

On Sunday night, the Cowboys were defeated 19-9 by the Kansas City Chiefs.

It’s their second defeat in as many tries.

Fortunately, on the defensive side of the ball, they’re getting a significant boost.

DeMarcus Lawrence, a defensive lineman for the Dallas Cowboys, will return from injured reserve in the “near future,” according to head coach Mike McCarthy.

It’s unclear when the “near future” will occur.

Lawrence, on the other hand, appears to be available in the near future.

He might even be available for some Thanksgiving football against the Raiders.

Earlier this week, Jerry Jones talked about DeMarcus Lawrence’s return.

He understands that bringing Lawrence back into the mix will be a huge help to his team’s defense.

The return of DeMarcus Lawrence could not come at a better time.

This Thursday, there’s a chance the star defensive lineman will face the Raiders.

Look for DeMarcus Lawrence to be activated off IR this week. Mike McCarthy did not rule out the chance of Lawrence playing Thursday vs. the Raiders. Lawrence has not played since Week 1 after breaking his foot in practice. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 22, 2021