The Cowboys’ defense received a boost on Thursday afternoon.

The COVID-19 list elevation has given the Dallas Cowboys a significant boost.

Jourdan Lewis, a cornerback, was cleared to return to the field on Thursday.

He was placed on the reserveCOVID-19 list on Christmas Eve and missed the Washington Football Team’s rout this past Sunday.

Lewis, a fifth-year Cowboy, has started 11 of the Cowboys’ 14 games this season.

He has three interceptions, 53 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 11 pass deflections in that time on the field.

In Lewis’ absence, rookie CB Kelvin Joseph started this past Sunday.

The Cowboys now have six players on the COVID-19 list, thanks to the return of Lewis.

Kyron Brown and Tyler Coyle, practice squad defensive backs, were promoted to the active roster today.

Malik Hooker, a safety, and Trysten Hill, a defensive tackle, were both activated yesterday and participated in practice on Wednesday.

On Sunday afternoon, the 11-4 Cowboys will play the Arizona Cardinals.