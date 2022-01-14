The Cowboys’ defense suffers a setback ahead of their playoff game against the Eagles.

The Cowboys’ defense takes a hit ahead of their playoff game against the Eagles.

The Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers will meet for the first time in over 25 years on Sunday.

America’s Team, on the other hand, will not be going all-in.

With a biceps injury, Cowboys starting linebacker Keanu Neal was ruled out of the game earlier this afternoon.

Throughout the season, the former Pro Bowler has been one of their top linebackers.

Neal had 72 tackles, four tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, and a sack in 14 games with five starts.

He had the fourth most tackles on the team.

Micah Parsons and Leighton Vander Esch, the Cowboys’ linebacking duo, are expected to remain with the team.

All year, they only missed one game between them.

