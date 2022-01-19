The Cowboys’ Final Play Decision Provides More Information

The Cowboys’ Final Play Decision Unveils More Details

The Dallas Cowboys were defeated by the San Francisco 49ers just a few days ago in heartbreaking fashion.

With under a minute remaining in the game, the Cowboys appeared to have a chance to score.

Dallas made a critical error with only 13 seconds left on the clock.

With Dak Prescott, the team went with a quarterback keeper.

Prescott did not allow enough time for the officials to reset the ball after sliding down with just over five seconds remaining.

The Cowboys lost as a result of the clock running out.

More details about the contentious play call have emerged in the days since.

The team called two plays, according to head coach Mike McCarthy: a running play with Prescott and a passing play.

McCarthy said the quarterback made the right decision by opting for the run play.

