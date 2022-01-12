The Cowboys have made two significant roster moves in preparation for their playoff matchup with the Eagles.

The Cowboys have made two major roster moves ahead of their playoff game against the Eagles.

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to be near full strength for their playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy announced on Wednesday morning that rookie linebacker Micah Parsons and All-Pro offensive tackle Tyron Smith have been taken off the reserve list for the COVID-19 season.

Positive drug tests kept them out of last weekend’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Parsons and Smith are two of Dallas’ most important players, so their return should help McCarthy’s team in Sunday’s game.

Parsons has 84 total tackles, 30 quarterback hits, 13 sacks, and three forced fumbles through 16 games this season.

The Penn State product has been the most electrifying player on Dan Quinn’s defense, despite the fact that he’s only a rookie.

Smith, on the other hand, is still one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL.

On Sunday, the Cowboys will need Smith to be at his best if they want to keep Dak Prescott safe.

Dallas’ only setback right now is that tight ends coach Lunda Wells is still in COVID-19 protocols.

