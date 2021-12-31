The Cowboys have released an injury report that looks extremely promising.

The Cowboys have released a very promising injury report.

The Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about linebacker Keanu Neal on Friday afternoon.

The second time this season, Neal has tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, he will be unable to play against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

While this is obviously unfavorable news, the team did receive objectively positive news later that day.

The team is getting healthier as the playoffs approach, according to the injury report.

Cowboys reporter Jon Machota stated, “The Cowboys are getting healthy at the right time.”

“For Sunday’s game, Dallas does not have a single injury status designation.

“Everyone on the active roster should be able to play.”

Cowboys Release Extremely Promising Injury Report

