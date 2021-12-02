The Cowboys’ wide receiver has been ruled out for Thursday’s game.

Wide Receiver Dez Bryant has been ruled out of Thursday’s game against the Cowboys.

The Dallas Cowboys are in good shape heading into their game against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night.

Nonetheless, due to an injury, one of the team’s wide receivers has been officially ruled out.

Due to an ankle injury, Cedrick Wilson will miss Thursday’s game.

Given his inability to participate in practice this week, this is an understandable decision.

Wilson’s status for Thursday shouldn’t be overlooked, even though the Cowboys have plenty of other players capable of filling in for him.

Wilson has had a good season, catching 30 passes for 420 yards and three touchdowns.

Dallas will rely on CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup to make up for Wilson’s absence this week.

