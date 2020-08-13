The craftmanship in Bentley’s Bentayga cabin is next-level

NOW this is a little bit awkward. I had two extraordinary cars on my drive the other day – a Bentley Bentayga and an Aston Martin DBX. I know what you’re thinking.

But the question is: Which one would you buy?

Both are British-built super-SUVs, similarly priced and have the same meat and veg.

By that I mean 550hp, 4-litre, twin-turbo V8s that can punch a hole in the horizon very quickly.

But whereas the DBX has Mercedes-AMG innards, the Bentayga shares key parts with the Lamborghini Urus, Porsche Cayenne and Audi SQ8.

Both technically excellent, then. But the DBX is more fun.

As for looks, the Bentayga is never going to win a beauty pageant, although this nip-tuck is much easier on the eye.

Hop inside, though, and you’ll get straight back out and sign on the dotted line.

The craftmanship in a Bentley cabin is next-level. An indulgence. A truly wonderful place to be. Like stepping on a plane and turning left. And who cares what a Bentayga looks like from the outside when you are sitting in the best seats on sale today?

This car is brimming with all the tech and luxury you will ever need, as well as being quiet, civilised and joyously smooth.

A gentle giant, then, but also a monster if you ever feel the need to hurry it. The Bentayga is also available as a four-seater with a drinks fridge, standard five-seater or seven-seater.

Rear passengers have a removable 5in touchscreen to control the window blinds, air-con and massaging seats.

So, which would I choose? It’s tricky. I like the idea of a Bentley cabin with the body and drama of a DBX. A blend of both.

If I was a Premier League footballer, I’d HAVE both.

on on or EMAIL [email protected]