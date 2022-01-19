The crowd at the Australian Open is ‘out of control,’ and it’s like playing in a ‘zoo,’ according to Murray, who describes rowdy fans as ‘irritating.’

The Australian Open crowd is ‘out of control,’ and playing there is like playing in a ‘zoo,’ according to Murray, who described rowdy fans as ‘irritating.’

Fans of the Australian Open have been accused of being ‘out of control,’ with Andy Murray this week calling them ‘irritating.’

Both he and Nick Kyrgios have expressed surprise at the behavior of those in attendance at the tournament.

Following his thrilling five-set win over Nikoloz Basilashvili, the Scot was booed while conducting his post-match interview.

“It’s painful stuff there, those guys,” he said at the time.

They were actually yelling ‘SIUU,’ which is Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous goal celebration phrase.

“At first, I thought it was [a boo]because some people were booing during my practice yesterday,” Murray explained.

“I’m not sure for what.”

That’s what I thought it was at first.

“But then it was like, no, they’re doing that, I think it’s like ‘Siuuu’ or something that Ronaldo does when he scores,” she said.

“It was excruciatingly vexing.”

But that was nothing compared to Kyrgios’ reaction to his trick shots during his victory over Liam Broady.

They applauded nearly every one of his winners, and he later admitted that the constant yelling during his match was surreal.

“Once every set, yeah?” he said. “F*** every point, ‘Siuuu’ ‘Siuuu.'”

“I don’t know what I’ve done to this crowd because you guys are a zoo now,” Kyrgios said, echoing the former British No. 1’s sentiments.

You’ve lost control of the situation.

“I’m just glad to be back in front of you guys.”

To be honest, it’s a lot of fun.

“It’s just a stupid [chant], f***, I can’t believe they did it so many times,” she said.

“It was some sort of Ronaldo stunt.”

It’s something Ronaldo does every time he scores.

It’s like – I assumed they’d do it for 10 minutes.”

“They did it for two and a half hours, every point,” says the narrator.

Why? I have no idea.

Out there, it was a zoo.”