The current MVP of the NFL is named by NFL executives.

There are only three weeks left in the regular season of the 2021 NFL, and only three games left for players to make their case for the league’s top awards.

However, a few NFL executives have already decided who they’ll vote for as the league MVP.

NFLcom revealed what several executives from various NFL teams thought about the MVP race on Thursday.

Despite the fact that Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor made a strong case for some, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers came out on top.

“I’d prefer not to say he’s the guy because he’s easy to dislike,” an NFC team executive said.

“But Aaron Rodgers, f-ing Aaron Rodgers, [he’s] incredible.”

Another executive said, “I don’t think [the Packers]are the same team without him.”

“They have a good defense and everything, but it’s Rodgers who makes them the team they are.”

