The Dallas Mavericks are rumored to be releasing a former top-10 pick.

According to reports, the Dallas Mavericks have cut a former top-10 pick.

The Dallas Mavericks made a significant roster change less than 24 hours after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Mavericks are waiving center Willie Cauley-Stein and signing Marquese Chriss to a two-year contract, according to ESPN reporter Tim MacMahon.

This season, the Mavericks have already been without Cauley-Stein for a significant amount of time.

In early December, he took a personal leave of absence.

Cauley-Stein will hopefully be able to figure out his situation away from the court as soon as possible.

He’ll have to sign with a new team whenever he’s ready to return to the hardwood.

In January 2020, he joined the Mavericks as the No. 6 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.

He averaged 1.9 points and 2.1 rebounds in 18 games this season.

