The date on which snow will fall in Glasgow this month is unknown, but temperatures are expected to plummet.

AccuWeather has updated their weather forecast for the rest of the month, revealing the exact date when snow is expected to fall in Glasgow as temperatures drop.

Glasgow is set to be plunged back into wintery conditions later this month, following a couple of weeks of milder weather.

Snow and ice were predicted to return to the city by the end of January, and forecasters have revealed the exact date.

On January 29, snow showers are expected in Glasgow, according to AccuWeather.

The city will remain mostly mild for the next week or so, with average temperatures hovering around 10 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures, on the other hand, are expected to drop to 0C on January 28 and remain cold for the rest of the month.

The temperature in the city is expected to drop to -1C on January 29, making snowfall very likely.

The next day, the skies are expected to clear up a bit with some sunny intervals, but temperatures are expected to drop to -1C once more.

The cold spell is expected to end in February, with AccuWeather predicting an average temperature of 7 degrees Celsius on the first day of the month, though rainfall is 94% likely.

The rainy weather isn’t expected to let up in the days ahead, implying a wet start to the month.