The day Cruyff won his only league in Spain

Johan Cruyff was a militant between 1973 and 1978 with Barcelona, ​​a club that underwent a transformation with his presence, but more as a bench owner (1988-1996) than on the pitch. As a player, Johan Cruyff won 10 League titles, but only one with Barcelona. This Tuesday, April 7, it is 46 years since the day in which the ‘Prophet of the Goal’ gave the ninth League to the Barça team after fourteen years of drought in the Barça entity.

In 1988, Cruyff began his adventure on the bench and ended up becoming the longest-serving coach of a Barça club, whom he endowed with his philosophy in the modern era and who led to the conquest of his first European Cup, at Wembley ( 1992). As a player, however, his passage proved much more productive when it came to winning titles during his time at Ajax, with which he held nine leagues and five Dutch cups. At Camp Nou the figure was reduced to a League and a Cup. The championship built in 1974 with him leading Barça is an unforgettable day for the Barça parish.

The start of the course did not foresee the final outcome of that League that the Dutchman ended up raising in his first year in Spain. The 1973-74 season did not start well for Barça, who started the championship with three defeats, a draw and a single victory (in the derby against Espanyol). That initial bad streak had condemned him to 17th position in a competition with 18 teams and in which, after those first five days, Granada and Celta de Vigo commanded against all odds.

In that league start, Cruyff, for which the Catalan club had paid 60 million pesetas (360,000 euros) to Ajax, had been unable to participate due to problems with the international transfer to play outside the Netherlands. His debut came on October 28, 1973, on the eighth day, against Granada. The Camp Nou was packed to see the premiere of its new star and Barça thrashed (4-0) the revelation team of the tournament, with two goals from Johan Cruyff.

Those of Rinus Michels would reach the lead on the thirteenth day and would no longer abandon him until the end. In the wake of ‘Flaco’, Barcelona, ​​in which Carles Rexach, Hugo Sotil or Juan Manuel Asensi also played, began an unstoppable streak and lifted the title without giving up any more losses.

That League was Cruyff’s – ended the season with 16 goals, including a spectacular

both spurs against Atlético de Madrid

and for which he was also baptized as the ‘Flying Dutchman- but also that of the famous 0-5 at the Bernabéu, a result that left Real Madrid mortally wounded, who would finish that course in eighth position. .