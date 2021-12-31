The ‘day in the life of a footballer’ of James Maddison, from supercars to a luxury home to pranking Leicester players

James Maddison’s ‘day in the life of a footballer,’ from supercars to pranking Leicester players.

LEICESTER CITY ace James Maddison has given football fans a behind-the-scenes look at a Premier League star’s day in the life.

Fans of the beautiful game all over the world already have preconceived notions about Prem superstars’ daily lives.

Many people’s perceptions of a typical day for a footy star include training, shopping, and enjoying the luxuries afforded by their large salaries.

But, in a video posted to his TikTok and Instagram accounts, England international Maddison demonstrated that a footballer’s typical day is far from mundane.

The midfielder began the video by showing off his collection of expensive clothes and trainers, which was set to the drill rapper Central Cee’s song “Day in the Life.”

However, the scene quickly cut to him spending quality time with his son Leo before heading to training in a flashy blue Lamborghini.

Maddison had to take a Covid test before being allowed into the Foxes’ Seagrave training ground, as is now standard procedure for most people.

The 25-year-old then took his fans on a tour of the training ground’s impressive facilities before revealing his lunch, which consisted of an omelette and baked beans.

After lunch, Maddison showed off the state-of-the-art gym and swimming pool on the training grounds, which he kicked teammate Hamza Choudhury into.

Maddison returned home after a full day of training to walk his dogs before spending more father-son time with baby Leo.

Maddison was instrumental in Leicester’s 1-0 win over title contenders Liverpool earlier this week, which lifted the Foxes to ninth place in the table.

However, the former Coventry City man suffered a minor injury in the win over the Merseysiders.

“We’ll see how they are, they’re both a bit sore,” Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said after the match of Maddison and Jamie Vardy.

If Maddison is fit, he and his Leicester teammates will face Watford in the FA Cup Third Round a week from Saturday.

