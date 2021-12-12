The decision to interview Geri Horner just moments after the greatest F1 finish ever has left Sky Sports viewers perplexed.

On behalf of her husband Christian and his Red Bull team, a beaming Geri Horner gave a heartfelt speech.

Christian Horner, the 48-year-old Red Bull Team Principal, was in Abu Dhabi to celebrate Max Verstappen’s championship victory.

Geri, 49, was also asked how she felt about the race.

“I’m just really proud of him, I’m proud of the whole team, and I’m proud of Max,” the Spice Girl told Sky Sports.

“I mean, it just goes to show how good of a group they are.

Sergio Perez was incredible. Great strategy, Max is brilliant.

“Of course, I believe they have the best Team Principal,” says the narrator.

Christian drew Geri towards him as the Horners hugged.

Geri was then asked how difficult Christian’s year had been.

“Well, forgive me for being so forthright, but Christian told me this has been the toughest year of his life.”

“However, they work well together as a team.”

On Twitter, fans mocked the timing, which came after one of the most contentious and exciting finishes to an F1 season.

“Poor Jenson Button having to endure an interview with the massively cringey Christian andamp; Geri Horner,” wrote Clocky DMac.

“Today’s biggest scandal in Formula One history,” North Villan joked.

Geri Horner was a singer-songwriter, according to Sky.”

Geri, on the other hand, has a devoted following.

“Bringing Geri in for the interview when I’m trying to hate Christian Horner is absolutely unfair,” Dingers and Frogs said.