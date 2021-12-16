The decision to leave Inter for Chelsea was’more painful than people think,’ according to Romelu Lukaku’s agent.

ROMELU LUKAKU returned to Chelsea this summer after a seven-year absence.

Inter Milan had just won Serie A, and the Belgian international had just won it with them.

Lukaku, however, left after just two years in Italy when manager Antonio Conte departed in May.

Now, his agent, Federico Pastorello, has spoken out about his client’s difficult decision in the face of widespread fan backlash.

“We have received a lot of criticism from Nerazzurri fans,” he told Sky Italia, “but unfortunately, when these things happen, they cause sorrow.”

“The truth is that the decision to leave Inter was far more difficult than most people believe, and we spent a lot of time discussing it.”

“I am sincere in saying that we proceeded with this negotiation only because there was another club on the other side that meant a lot to Romelu.

“It was very difficult from an emotional and personal standpoint, but I repeat: Chelsea yearned for him, and this was undoubtedly a major factor in Romelu’s decision.”

“Football continues; Inter is now in first place in the standings, thanks in part to the new players, so we are all pleased.”

Lukaku eventually joined Chelsea for a club-record £97.5 million after leaving Everton permanently in 2014.

Before that, the stiker had loan spells at West Bromwich Albion and Everton as he battled for a starting spot at Stamford Bridge.

Injuries have hampered his season thus far, limiting him to only 16 games in all competitions.

