The Denver Broncos’ Field Conditions Are Currently Crushing The NFL World

The most important takeaway from the first half of Saturday’s Broncos-Chiefs game is that Empower Field at Mile High may need new turf.

To begin with, Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker has already slipped twice this Saturday.

During pregame warmups, he fell flat on his backside, and then slipped on one of the Chiefs’ kickoffs.

Joe Thuney, the Chiefs’ left guard, was also injured in the first half.

The Broncos got a sack when his left foot slipped out from under him.

In the final two minutes of the first half, the Broncos’ poor field conditions were on full display.

While attempting to run for a first down, Broncos quarterback Drew Lock took a hard fall.

Darrel Williams, the Chiefs’ running back, slipped on a short pass from Patrick Mahomes a few players later.

The Kansas City Star’s Herbie Teope didn’t hold back in his criticism of Denver’s field conditions, tweeting, “That turf is garbage.”

NFL World Crushing The Denver Broncos’ Field Conditions Today

That turf is garbage. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) January 8, 2022

The Broncos probably need to get field turf. — Andrew Hammond (@ahammFreePress) January 8, 2022

What did the Broncos do to this turf? Did they water it all night long to try and eliminate the Chiefs’ speed? I’m kidding, mostly. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) January 8, 2022