The Denver Broncos have a potential bidder, according to reports.

According to reports, a potential bidder for the Denver Broncos has emerged.
The Denver Broncos are free to continue their search for new ownership now that a key legal battle has been resolved.
Several big-name candidates have emerged as potential candidates, including groups led by Peyton Manning and John Elway of the Denver Broncos, but this most recent possibility would make NFL history.
Robert F Smith, a billionaire investor, has emerged as a possible bidder, according to Front Office Sports.
If a deal is reached, he will be the league’s first Black majority owner in its 101-year history.
Report: Possible Bidder For The Denver Broncos Has Emerged
Report: Possible Bidder For The Denver Broncos Has Emerged
NEWS: Billionaire Robert F. Smith emerges as a potential bidder for the Denver Broncos, sources tell @MMcCarthyREV and I. Here’s our @FOS scoop on the Denver native’s interest in the team and how Smith could become the NFL’s first Black majority owner. https://t.co/EjxrMUV815
— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) January 21, 2022