The Denver Broncos have a potential bidder, according to reports.

According to reports, a potential bidder for the Denver Broncos has emerged.

The Denver Broncos are free to continue their search for new ownership now that a key legal battle has been resolved.

Several big-name candidates have emerged as potential candidates, including groups led by Peyton Manning and John Elway of the Denver Broncos, but this most recent possibility would make NFL history.

Robert F Smith, a billionaire investor, has emerged as a possible bidder, according to Front Office Sports.

If a deal is reached, he will be the league’s first Black majority owner in its 101-year history.

Report: Possible Bidder For The Denver Broncos Has Emerged

