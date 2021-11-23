The Detroit Lions have issued a Monday update on quarterback Jared Goff.

Dan Campbell, the head coach of the Detroit Lions, made his decision on Jared Goff on Monday.

If he’s healthy enough, Goff will start on Thursday, according to Campbell.

Goff would not have been able to practice on Monday due to his health.

The team only had a walkthrough in order to minimize wear and tear.

With an oblique injury that kept him out of the game against the Browns, Goff was listed as limited by the Detroit staff.

On Sunday, Tim Boyle, Goff’s backup, started in his place.

In a 13-10 defeat to Cleveland, Boyle went 15-23 for 77 yards and two interceptions.

With the loss, the Lions dropped to 0-9-1, but Campbell’s team is still fighting.

On Thanksgiving Day, the Lions play in their annual game.

The Detroit Lions take on the Chicago Bears of the NFC North, who may also be without their starting quarterback.

With a rib injury, Justin Fields left Sunday’s game in the third quarter and did not return.

The Bears will start veteran backup Andy Dalton if the rookie is unable to recover in time due to the short week.

The Detroit Lions must make a sacrifice.

In Week 10, the team tied the Pittsburgh Steelers in overtime after losing four one-possession games.

Jared Goff’s status was updated by the Detroit Lions on Monday.

