The Detroit Pistons are said to have suffered a major injury.

The Detroit Pistons may be without their leading scorer for an extended period of time.

Forward Jerami Grant suffered a thumb injury on Saturday and will be out for the foreseeable future.

Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the story.

Detroit Pistons Reportedly Suffer Major Injury Loss

Detroit Pistons Reportedly Suffer Major Injury Loss

Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant has suffered torn ligaments in his right thumb and will be out indefinitely, sources tell me and @JLEdwardsIII. Grant is averaging 20.1 points and 4.8 rebounds this season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 12, 2021