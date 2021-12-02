The Dodgers are closing in on a major free agent signing, according to reports.

The free agency market in Major League Baseball has dominated the news for the past few days.

Corey Seager and Max Scherzer, two of baseball’s biggest names, have signed multi-year contracts with new teams.

Seager signed a contract with the Texas Rangers worth over (dollar)300 million, while Scherzer is set to earn over (dollar)40 million per year with the New York Mets.

In 2021, both of those players were with the Los Angeles Dodgers for at least part of the season.

However, you shouldn’t feel sorry for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles, on the other hand, is still making some moves of its own.

The Dodgers are “making progress” on a deal with the versatile Chris Taylor, according to ESPN insider Jeff Passan.

“Sources familiar with the situation tell ESPN that super utility man Chris Taylor and the Los Angeles Dodgers are making progress on a deal,” Passan said.

Report: Dodgers Closing On Significant Free Agency Move

