The Dolphins fired Brian Flores, and he reacts.

Every year, one NFL firing shocks the football world.

Miami was the location this year.

Brian Flores, the Dolphins’ head coach, was fired early Monday.

Miami finished the season with a 9-8 record, which was a strong showing for a team without a star quarterback.

Flores’ time in Miami, however, was cut short by a missed playoff opportunity.

And now, just ahead of the NFL playoffs, he’s out of work.

On Monday morning, Flores issued a statement in response to the news of his firing.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to the Miami Dolphins organization for giving me the opportunity to lead this team for the past three seasons,” Flores said.

“Representing the franchise and leading this group of men was an honor.”

I am most grateful to the players, coaches, and support staff who gave everything they had to help us win games on a daily basis.

They deserve credit for any on-field success, and it was a once-in-a-lifetime privilege for me to work with them every day.

“I’ve always believed that leadership is primarily about service, and I tried my hardest every day to serve the players, staff, and organization.”

I believe in this group and will always cherish the friendships my family and I have formed here.”

